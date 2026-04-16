Multiple researchers with top security clearances gone without a trace and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Multiple researchers with top security clearances gone without a trace

2. Justice Thomas explains what progressivism is actually doing to America

3. Joe Rogan criticizes Trump for getting into one of the ‘craziest’ wars



MAJOR HEADLINES

FEELING BLUE — Progressive firebrand wins congressional seat, dealing blow to slim Republican majority. Continue reading …

SECRECY FIGHT — Charlie Kirk case stalls as accused shooter delays plea and eyes media limits. Continue reading …

CASE BREAK — Singer D4vd held without bail after 14-year-old's dismembered body found in his Tesla. Continue reading …

MISSING MANNERS — Viral airport lounge scenes spark outrage as travelers raid buffets and kids go wild. Continue reading …

THREAD BY THREAD — FBI lab testing DNA evidence from hair sample in Nancy Guthrie's home, sources say. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SHELTER FROM NORM — Illegal immigrants in homeless shelters got free sex changes under Newsom's watch. Continue reading …

LOCKED OUT — Trump admin announces expansion of visa restriction policy in Western Hemisphere. Continue reading …

PRODIGAL TRUTH — Did Trump compare himself to Jesus? Franklin Graham responds to viral post. Continue reading …

GLASS HOUSES — Over 4,000 juveniles were locked up under Bill Clinton as Hillary blasts Trump. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

POWER PLOT — Carville tells Dems to quietly prepare power grab with DC, Puerto Rico statehood and Supreme Court packing. Continue reading …

FAITH VS FUNDING — Trump administration axes $11M Catholic Charities contract for unaccompanied minors. Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD — GOP lawmaker says 'the government is not telling us everything' about UFOs. Continue reading …

UNHOLY ALLIANCE — '60 Minutes' accused of baiting Trump into clash with Pope Leo XIV over Iran. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT — Long-hidden documents reveal first Trump impeachment was a total fraud. Continue reading …

CHARLES STIMSON — Clarence Thomas warns America: liberty dies when we choose comfort over courage. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

RING RAGE — WWE star Kit Wilson expresses support for Cody Rhodes after Pat McAfee promo. Continue reading …

CURTAIN PULLED BACK — Lorne Michaels’ ‘SNL’ grip on cast exposed in new documentary. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What was Eric Swalwell's fate? Which '80s icon is dating Heather Locklear? Take the quiz here …

LONGEVITY QUEST — Peptide injections may hit shelves with RFK Jr's push, FDA could ease restrictions. Continue reading …

MEAL DEAL — Doctors in training take on culinary care — in the kitchen. See video ...

WATCH

KAYLEIGH MCENANY — Networks that championed ‘MeToo’ won't cover Swalwell allegations. See video …

JOHN KIRIAKOU — Brennan pushed for espionage charges despite lack of evidence. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as rising gas and grocery costs complicate midterm messaging amid new tax refund claims and escalating global pressure campaigns. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.