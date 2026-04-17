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Missing Persons

Skeletal remains found by hikers in Washington state woods identified as woman missing since 2024

The discovery was made in an area a detective had identified as linked to Hailey Athay's disappearance

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Washington state authorities confirmed skeletal remains recently discovered by hikers in Rose Valley belong to a missing 33-year-old woman, who disappeared nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

Two young men hiking in a wooded area on Sunday discovered skeletal remains and clothing in Rose Valley and notified authorities, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo of the bones was sent to a forensic anthropologist who identified them as human.

The following day, the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office coordinated with the sheriff’s office and multiple search and rescue teams to conduct an organized search of the area for additional remains.

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Hailey Athay

Hailey Athay disappeared in November 2024, according to her family. (Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office)

One of the men who had found the bones led the search party to the area, and nearly complete skeletal remains were found, as well as multiple items of clothing and personal belongings, according to the sheriff's office.

The location was in the middle of an area that a detective had identified, through investigation and interviews, as an area of interest in the disappearance of Hailey E. Athay, 33, of Cowlitz County, who was last seen by her family in Kelso, Washington, in November 2024.

She was reported missing in January 2025, according to the sheriff's office.

A friend of Athay said she was going mushroom picking with a man before her disappearance, local affiliate FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Prior searches had been conducted near the area, but the sheriff's office said no evidence had been recovered.

On Tuesday, a forensic odontologist examined the recovered skull and compared the teeth to dental records for Athay, confirming a match.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office police car

The sheriff's office previously searched a nearby area in connection with Athay's disappearance. (Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Athay's cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending an analysis by a forensic anthropologist.

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It is unclear if any suspects have been identified in Athay's disappearance, or if foul play is suspected.

Athay’s mother, Nicole Brooks, told local outlet KPTV that Athay was a mother of three daughters.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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