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Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk case stalls as accused shooter delays plea and eyes media limits

Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, asked the court to safeguard media access and conduct a speedy trial

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Kirk's accused assassin wants to bar murder video Video

Kirk's accused assassin wants to bar murder video

Lawyers for Tyler Robinson don't want video of Charlie Kirk's murder at Utah Valley University played next week during a hearing on their motion to have prosecutors kicked off the case over an alleged conflict of interest.

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Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin Tyler Robinson is due in court Friday for a hearing on his defense team's motion to exclude news cameras, and he still hasn't entered a plea more than seven months after a shooting in front of a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

A central aspect of the hearing is expected to include arguments weighing the public's First Amendment right to have access to the proceedings and the 22-year-old defendant's constitutional rights to a fair trial.

Erika Kirk, Charlie's 37-year-old widow and the designated victim's representative, has asked the court to safeguard meaningful media access as the case plays out. Two groups of local and national media outlets, one of which includes Fox News, have also asked the court to allow cameras to remain.

TYLER ROBINSON JUDGE UNSEALS ATF REPORT IN ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK

Tyler Robinson wearing shirt and tie in court and Charlie Kirk wearing Freedom T-shirt at event

Tyler Robinson, left, is accused of fatally shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, right, at a public speaking event at Utah Valley University in September. (Bethany Baker/Pool via REUTERS, Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Judge Tony Graf has already allowed a news camera to be present for the hearing, under the condition that it does not record any private conversations or the faces of Robinson's family, which is expected to sit in the front row of the courtroom.

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Tyler Robinson sitting beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester in court

Tyler Robinson, left, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, sits beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

At least one expert witness is expected to testify on the potential impact of social media and widespread news coverage on the jury pool, with Robinson's defense bringing in a prominent social psychologist named Bryan Edelman.

Edelman has worked on a number of major cases, including playing a role in Bryan Kohberger's successful motion for a change of venue in the Idaho student murders and the trial of Buffalo supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron.

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Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride speaking in court in Provo

Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride addresses the court during a hearing for Tyler Robinson in Fourth District Court in Provo on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune)

Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. He allegedly climbed to a rooftop across the courtyard from where Kirk was speaking and fired a single shot from his grandfather's Mauser rifle.

Bystander video shows the bullet struck Kirk in the neck — in front of a crowd of roughly 3,000 people. He died from the injury.

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Judge Tony Graf speaking during a waiver hearing in Utah County Court in Provo, Utah

4th District Court Judge Tony Graf speaks during a waiver hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, in Utah County Court in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News)

Surveillance video shows a man in dark clothing dropping down from the far side of the building running off campus.

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Prosecutors have said campus police found marks left behind on the gravel rooftop moments after the shooting "consistent with a sniper having lain [there] — impressions in the gravel potentially left by the elbows, knees and feet of a person in a prone shooting position." They also found the suspected murder weapon in the woods in the direction the suspect ran.

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Prosecutors have said that text messages between Robinson and his romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, allegedly discuss wanting to retrieve the weapon.

Erika Kirk appearing emotional in the White House Rose Garden

Erika Kirk appears emotional after President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

"Stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet," Robinson allegedly wrote in the hours after the murder. "Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still."

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Twiggs is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged with a crime.

Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted of the top charge against him, aggravated murder. He is also accused of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University event as people run after shots fired

People run after shots were fired during an appearance by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

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Kirk, 31, was a married father of two.

A preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors will have to show probable cause for bringing the case, is scheduled for next month. It's already been put off repeatedly in the wake of Robinson's arrest in September 2025.
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