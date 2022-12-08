Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston City Hall to be lit up in honor of Brittney Griner

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he is 'pleased' Houston native is coming home from Russia

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Biden says Brittney Griner 'on her way home' after prisoner swap for arms dealer

Biden says Brittney Griner 'on her way home' after prisoner swap for arms dealer

President Biden announced the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner Thursday at the White House.

Houston has announced their city hall will be lit up in red, white and blue Thursday night in honor of native Brittney Griner’s return to the U.S. from Russia. 

Griner, a WNBA star, was arrested in February before the start of the Russia and Ukraine war for bringing in vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport. 

The 32-year-old was freed from a Russian penal colony on Thursday in a prisoner exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News. 

"Even in a time of major conflict between Russia and the United States, positive things can and do still occur," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "I am pleased that Houston Native and WNBA Player Brittney Griner is coming home." 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner shoots during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals against the Chicago Sky, on Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix.

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner shoots during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals against the Chicago Sky, on Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

"Tremendous thanks to President Biden, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and many others who worked tirelessly to bring Brittney home," Turner continued. "Tonight, City Hall will be lit up in Red, White and Blue in her honor. 

BIDEN SAYS RUSSIA TREATING PAUL WHELAN CASE DIFFERENTLY FOR ‘ILLEGITIMATE REASONS’: ‘WE ARE NOT GIVING UP’

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. 

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

"Welcome Home Brittney," he added. 

BIDEN DOES NOT MENTION RUSSIAN ARMS DEALER VIKTOR BOUT IN REMARKS ON BRITTNEY GRINER SWAP

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos, Nick Kalman and Margaret Kerkman contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.