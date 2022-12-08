Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden does not mention Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in remarks on Brittney Griner swap

It has been reported that Griner was exchanged for the arms dealer known as the 'Merchant of Death'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Biden says Brittney Griner 'on her way home' after prisoner swap for arms dealer Video

Biden says Brittney Griner 'on her way home' after prisoner swap for arms dealer

President Biden announced the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner Thursday at the White House.

President Biden confirmed Thursday morning that WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after being released from a Russian prison, but he did not discuss what Russia is getting in return.

"After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along," Biden said.

Biden said his administration worked on Griner's release "for a long time." The Associated Press reported that according to U.S. officials, Griner was turned over in exchange for the release  of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was once nicknamed "the Merchant of Death."

Biden did not mention Bout during his remarks Thursday morning, and he declined to answer a question from a reporter about what Russia received in return for Griner's freedom.

WHO IS VIKTOR BOUT, RUSSIA'S ‘MERCHANT OF DEATH’ FREED IN PRISONER SWAP FOR BRITTNEY GRINER?

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

The president did thank the United Arab Emirates for helping with the arrangements, noting that Griner landed in the UAE after leaving Russia.

The president praised the two-time Olympic gold medalist for her "grit" and "incredible dignity" in facing "mistreatment" that included "a show trial in Russia."

"She represents the best about America," he said.

BRITTNEY GRINER RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON IN SWAP FOR CONVICTED ARMS DEALER

Biden said he has not forgotten about Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who remains in a Russian prison. Whelan has been detained since December 2018 for espionage charges that his family and the U.S. have said are baseless.

President Biden agrees to swap Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Video

"This was not a choice of which American to take home," Biden made clear, saying that Russia is treating Whelan differently from Griner "for totally illegitimate reasons."

"We will never give up," Biden said.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, June 15, 2020.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, June 15, 2020. ( Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whelan's brother David confirmed that U.S. officials informed his family that Paul would not be coming home.

"There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home," David Whelan said. "The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn't going to happen."

Fox News' Rich Edson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

More from Politics