Houston car dealership employee flips script on attempted robber, sends him running

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a car dealership at gunpoint.



Surveillance footage released shows two men driving up to the business around 5:15 p.m. March 21. A dealership employee says one of the men walked up to him and asked to test drive a car.

TESLA DRIVER CAREENS ONTO TEXAS SIDEWALK, NEARLY HITS WOMEN, VIDEO SHOWS



The employee walked into the office, and the alleged suspect followed him.



The employee told police as he sat on his chair he noticed the man pulling up his shirt, and grabbing a gun.

CHICAGO DRIVER FLEEING TRAFFIC STOP BARRELS THROUGH CROWD, HITS POLICE OFFICER AND CHILD



The employee grabbed his own gun, which the suspect saw, and stated, "No!" The suspect turned around, walked out of the office and took off running.

The second suspect, who was driving a black four-door Mercedes with temporary plates, also left the parking lot.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Officials describe both suspects as Black men, but only the robbery suspect as 5'7 to 5'9, weighing between 250 pounds, between 28 and 40-years-old, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects involved in this attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information that could help lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.