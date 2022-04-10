Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago driver fleeing traffic stop barrels through crowd, hits police officer and child

Three hurt expected to be okay, driver still on the loose

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago police officer and two other people were injured Saturday night after a driver fled a traffic stop.

A police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai in the River North neighborhood. When he asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver refused, put his vehicle in gear and drove off, police said. 

Chicago Police Department logo.

Chicago Police Department logo. (Chicago Police Department)

6 INJURED IN CHICAGO AREA SHOOTING DURING GATHERING, POLICE SAY

The driver swerved into a crowd of people crossing the street, FOX 32 Chicago reports. 

"All I hear is a screech and I turn around behind me, and the officer is laying there, they're all trying to get to the other officer. It was weird. He was just laying there screaming, like, whirling around in pain. And I just see a lady fly in the air because he hit the lady so bad. And she fell down," China Robinson told CBS Chicago. 

MAN BEATEN BY MICHIGAN BIKER CLUB AFTER ACCIDENTALLY BUMPING INTO MEMBER: POLICE

The Chicago skyline, photographed from outside the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 2020.  

The Chicago skyline, photographed from outside the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 2020.   (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

There are conflicting reports about how many total people were hit, but a 5- to 7-year-old girl and a woman were confirmed hurt, CBS Chicago reports. They are expected to recover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver took off from the scene. No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.  

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money