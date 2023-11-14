Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston

Houston-based nail salon accused of locking woman, 4-year-old son inside over bill dispute

The woman said she was charged $110 for a number of extras, including a $15 credit card fee and $10 for bottled water

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
A Houston area nail salon is in hot water after a customer claims the salon owner locked her and her 4-year-old son inside for nearly 30 minutes after she disputed her bill. 

According to FOX 26 Houston, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says she went in on a Sunday for a basic pedicure, which was priced at $55.

The woman said she was charged $110 for a number of extras, including a $15 credit card fee and $10 for a bottle of water for her child. 

When the woman said she'd only pay $55, she says the owner locked her and her son inside the salon because she called the police.

TEXAS WOMAN PEPPER SPRAYS RIDE-SHARE DRIVER, STEALS HIS WALLET FOR REFUSING TO GO THROUGH DRIVE-THRU: POLICE

Nail technician uses cuticle trimmer

A customer at a Houston area nail salon says the owner locked her and her 4-year-old son inside the business for 30 minutes after she disputed the bill. (iStock)

When a sheriff's deputy arrived at the salon, the woman claimed the salon owner told the deputy she owed $335, including a $200 fee for calling police. 

FOX 26 Houston stated that the nail salon, located in Friendswood, has also been the subject of three previous accusations.

ISRAELI RESTAURANT IN TEXAS DAMAGED BY BURGLAR WHO ENTERED BY DRILLING HOLE THROUGH CONCRETE ROOF

Mature women (40s) at beauty spa getting a pedicures.

A customer at a Friendswood nail salon says the owner locked her and her 4-year-old son inside the business for 30 minutes after she disputed the bill.  (iStock)

A recent customer told FOX 26 she had to call the cops to get freed from Epic Nails, also known as Helen's Nails located at 2110 El Dorado Blvd. She says following her call, the owner also tried to charge her $200 for calling the police.

In April 2022, another customer came forward, a single mom, claiming she was charged almost $700 to have her toenails painted.

CANCER SURVIVOR DEALT NEW BLOW AFTER TEXAS POLICE DESTROYED HER HOUSE, BUT LAWYERS SAY CITY STILL HAS TO PAY

Close Up Of Woman Hand At The Beauty Salon Getting A Manicure

Houston area salon is in hot water after several accusations made by customers.  (iStock)

Following that customer, another one came forward in July to report that the salon owner threatened to sue her after she posted a bad review about the nail salon.

FOX 26 Houston reporter Randy Wallace contributed to this story.