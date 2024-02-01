Houston airport hangar's fire suppression system sends foam onto tarmac, covering vehicles and equipment

A fire suppression system inside a hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston malfunctioned Thursday morning, pouring foam onto the adjacent tarmac and covering car doors parked nearby.

FOX 26 Houston posted pictures of the mess, which showed a United Airlines hangar nearly surrounded by a fire-suppressing substance.

The images also showed the tops of pickup trucks, SUVs and cars sticking out above what looked like a cloud, as well as the tops of airport equipment like stairs, trailers and more.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN OUTER PHILADELPHIA SUBURBS

According to a statement from the airport, biodegradable PFAS-free fire suppression foam was inadvertently released in a United Airlines hangar off Wright Road at about 5:30 a.m.

ATLAS AIR BOEING CARGO PLANE SUFFERS ‘ENGINE MALFUNCTION,' FORCED TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING IN MIAMI

"A multi-layered mitigation plan was immediately activated," the statement read. "Environmental teams with United Airlines are leading the clean-up, which includes support from the Houston Fire Department, Houston Airports, and Houston Public Works."

BLINKEN DELAYED IN SWITZERLAND AFTER BOEING JET SUFFERS 'MECHANICAL ISSUE,' NEW PLANE EN ROUTE

When asked for comment on Thursday, United Airlines issued the same statement that was provided by the airport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Airport officials said no people or aircraft were inside the hangar when the system released the foam.

The statement also said there was no impact on people traveling in and out of Bush Intercontinental Airport.