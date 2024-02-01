Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Small plane crashes in outer Philadelphia suburbs

No word on potential injuries in Chester County, PA crash

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small plane crashed Thursday in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood, and it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, authorities said.

IDAHO BUILDING COLLAPSE ON BOISE AIRPORT PROPERTY LEAVES 3 DEAD, 9 INJURED: 'CATASTROPHIC'

The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m., according to police. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft when it went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport in Coatsville.

Philadelphia, Lancaster, Pittsburgh crime

A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in West Caln, Pennsylvania. (FOX News)

The aircraft ended up between a home and some trees. No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was under investigation.