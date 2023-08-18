Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Houses evacuated in eastern Kentucky after discovery of explosive device during arrest

KY man was initially arrested for charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct

Police briefly evacuated houses in eastern Kentucky after finding a military-style explosive device in the home of a man being arrested, authorities said.

Officers were arresting the man on Thursday when he gave them consent to search his car and home, Irvine Police Chief John Sturniolo told WKYT-TV. Officers found multiple long guns, handguns and ammunition in addition to the explosive device, he said.

After finding the explosive, officers left the home and began evacuating other homes on the street as a precaution. Local authorities contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who worked with officers to determine that the device was full of power, the chief said. It was safely removed and residents were allowed back into their homes, he said.

The initial arrest warrant included charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, police said. An additional charge of wanton endangerment was added, according to the Three Forks Regional Jail website.