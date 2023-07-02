Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

White House grounds evacuated after Secret Service discovers 'unknown item'

The USSS said the road closures around the White House have since been lifted

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The White House grounds were evacuated Sunday after the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) discovered an "unknown item." 

"U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex," a USSS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded," the spokesperson said. 

The outside of the White House

The White House in Washington, DC. An "unknown item" was located on the grounds Sunday, July 2, 2023.  (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

DC Fire and EMS was contacted to evaluate, USSS said. 

WASHINGTON DC POLICE ARREST MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY CARJACKED 3 VEHICLES AND SHOT, KILLED WOMAN AND TWO DOGS

A hazmat team was called out to the area of 18th St and Pennsylvania Ave. Secret Service units blocked off roads around the White House.

USSS did not provide more details about the "unknown item." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

All road closures were later lifted, the spokesperson said. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics