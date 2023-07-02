White House grounds evacuated after Secret Service discovers 'unknown item'

The White House grounds were evacuated Sunday after the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) discovered an "unknown item."

"U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex," a USSS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded," the spokesperson said.

DC Fire and EMS was contacted to evaluate, USSS said.

A hazmat team was called out to the area of 18th St and Pennsylvania Ave. Secret Service units blocked off roads around the White House.

USSS did not provide more details about the "unknown item."

All road closures were later lifted, the spokesperson said.