Hours after Chicago mass shooting, 2 killed in separate indicents

Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening, two men were killed in the city in separate shootings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

In one incident, a 28-year-old was fatally shot while sitting on a porch with another man. They were outside a home on West Morgan Street on the far South Side around 11 p.m. when two men approached them and opened fire, according to the Sun-Times.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead in a separate shooting that also involved 32-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Neither has been identified. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sun-Times.

Less than six hours earlier, attendees leaving a funeral for a man reportedly killed in a shooting last week were fired upon by suspects in a speeding car.

CHICAGO SHOOTOUT AT FUNERAL SENDS AT LEAST 14 TO HOSPITALS, POLICE SAY

"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told WMAQ. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."

The attendees exchanged gunfire with the vehicle, which sped off before crashing a short distance later. The people inside that vehicle ran off in multiple directions, Chicago Police Department's First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said in a news briefing.

At least one person of interest has been interviewed but no arrests have been made, police said.

At least 14 were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.

Tuesday’s shootings are only the latest as violence continues to grip the city.

On Monday, more than 20 people were shot and last weekend 63 people were shot and 12 were killed.

"Far too many have suffered,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter after the funeral shooting. “Far too many have attended funerals and tried to start the process of healing entire communities following another senseless tragedy. When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are. We cannot give shelter to killers. People know who are responsible."

President Trump on Monday vowed to send federal forces into the city.

Lightfoot told MSNBC Monday she would not allow “tyranny” in Chicago – a reference to controversial tactics used by federal agents sent into Portland to quell rioting – but admitted Tuesday the city would be working “collaboratively” with the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to bring down violent crime, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“All those agencies are here. They've been here for decades. They have ongoing cases that they're investigating,” Lightfoot said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.

More than 2,000 people have been shot in Chicago already this year, FOX 32 reported.