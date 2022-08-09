Hostage situation at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting leaves 3 dead, including suspect: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida on Monday evening ended with the deaths of three people, including the armed suspect, authorities said.

Officers responded to the meeting on 515 North Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater for a report of an armed subject, the Edgewater Police Department said.

Investigators learned that a male had been shot, and a female had been taken hostage inside the building. Others attending the meeting were able to escape unharmed, police said.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect to negotiate, but police said these attempts were unsuccessful.

"We made the quick decision to utilize our SWAT team, and we breached the doors and located three deceased people," Edgewater Police Chief Joe Mahoney told FOX35 Orlando.

The suspect was among the three people found dead, police said.

Investigators believe the situation was a domestic incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

No additional details were immediately available as the investigation remains ongoing.