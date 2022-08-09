Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Police release video of Chicago CTA Red Line shooting suspects

29-year-old man killed at 79th Street Red Line station at 2:06 a.m. Saturday

Chicago police video shows two suspects who are wanted for murder on a CTA Red Line train, where a homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, according to police.

Chicago police have released video of the two suspects wanted for murdering a man on a CTA Red Line train.

The shooting that killed a 29-year-old man happened at the 79th Street Red Line station at 2:06 a.m. Saturday, police told FOX 32.

Police say one of the suspects pulled a handgun and shot the victim in his chest and abdomen after a brief conversation.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police video shows two suspects who are wanted for murder on a CTA Red Line train, where a homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, according to police (Courtesy: Chicago Police Department) (Chicago Police Department)

CTA released a statement saying it would assist the Chicago police in their investigation, according to FOX 32. 

"This is a senseless act of violence, and CTA is assisting Chicago Police in its investigation of this incident, including providing any relevant video from out security camera system."

Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter addresses the media in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 saying the transportation system will reinstate canine security units on CTA trains in coming weeks to stem increased violent crime, including the shooting death of a 29-year-old man early Saturday.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogas,)

In a press conference after the incident, CTA president Dorval Carter said that canine units will be coming back to the trains as part of an unarmed security force, and more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.