Police release video of Chicago CTA Red Line shooting suspects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police have released video of the two suspects wanted for murdering a man on a CTA Red Line train.



The shooting that killed a 29-year-old man happened at the 79th Street Red Line station at 2:06 a.m. Saturday, police told FOX 32.



Police say one of the suspects pulled a handgun and shot the victim in his chest and abdomen after a brief conversation.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO CTA RED LINE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD ON CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

CTA released a statement saying it would assist the Chicago police in their investigation, according to FOX 32.

"This is a senseless act of violence, and CTA is assisting Chicago Police in its investigation of this incident, including providing any relevant video from out security camera system."

BOSTON TO CAPE COD TRAIN MAKES WEEKEND TRIPS EASIER FOR VACATIONERS

In a press conference after the incident, CTA president Dorval Carter said that canine units will be coming back to the trains as part of an unarmed security force, and more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.