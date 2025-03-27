Honorary Secret Service agent DJ Daniel tours training facility, meets top officials

DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old cancer survivor made famous during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this month, has officially reported for duty at the U.S. Secret Service Training Center.

Daniel was at the James J. Rowley Training Center in Beltsville, Maryland, alongside Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on March 19, according to a post on X.

"We're here today at the special agent graduating ceremony, the class of 445, with DJ, who is a Secret Service agent," Noem said in the social media video. "And also Director Curran."

"That's right, and our newest agent," Curran chimed in.

"Yes, we're looking for the best and the brightest," Noem concluded.

Following the graduation and lunch, Daniel's visit was action-packed. It included "a garage and driving pad where special agents and uniformed officers train to operate emergency vehicles," the Secret Service said in a media release.

He also got up close to the president's limousine, known as the Beast, before getting an "inside look at the Special Operations Division, which provides tactical support for the Secret Service’s protective details."

From there, Daniel got to see a canine demonstration prior to checking out the weapons lab and even rode in the passenger seat where a trained Secret Service driver "performed fast-paced maneuvers."

"That was fun," Daniel said in a statement. "I wasn’t expecting that car to be that fast."

The law enforcement enthusiast wrapped up his day with a message for kids who have cancer.

"Have faith. Believe in God. Listen to your parents," he said.

On March 4, Daniel received a standing ovation from a majority of the crowd, although some Democrats were seen on camera sitting at various times while Trump was speaking about the 13-year-old.

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all," Trump said. "I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States."

The following day, Daniel visited Trump in the Oval Office at the White House.

"When I went into the office, he (President Trump) was surprised to see me. I brought him a cowboy hat," Daniel, who lives outside Houston, said in a statement.

The Texas teen, who defied the odds after doctors gave him five months at most to live when he received a brain cancer diagnosis in 2018, has undergone "more than 13 brain surgeries and is part of a research study that has given his family hope," the Secret Service said in a media release.



