Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

DJ Daniel visits Trump in Oval Office following joint address honor: ‘One more thing I’ve got for ya’

DJ Daniel embraced President Trump in a big hug after he was named an honorary Secret Service agent during joint address

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
DJ Daniel visits Trump in Oval Office Video

DJ Daniel visits Trump in Oval Office

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old battling brain cancer, visited Donald Trump in the Oval Office. His visit comes after he was made an honorary Secret Service member during Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. (Credit: Margo Martin via X)

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor with a dream of working in law enforcement, visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House just hours after warming millions of hearts Tuesday night when he was named an honorary Secret Service member during the president's joint address to Congress.

In a video shared on X, Daniel could be seen standing next to Trump in the Oval Office before saying, "There's one more thing I got for ya: a big hug."

The president responds, "OK good, that's very nice," as they embrace.

13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR EARNS STANDING OVATION AS HE BECOMES SECRET SERVICE AGENT DURING TRUMP SPEECH

DJ Daniel meets President Donald Trump in the White House

DJ Daniel meets President Donald Trump in the Oval Office a day after being named an honorary Secret Service member.

Trump then shakes Daniel's father's hand and asks how he is doing, before adding, "That was a big evening last night, right? That was a big evening."

The Texas boy's expression during the surprise Tuesday night went viral on social media, along with video of his father holding him up in the air to hug director of the U.S. Secret Service Sean Curran, who presented him with a customized Secret Service badge.

Trump recognizes young cancer survivor who dreams of being a police officer Video

SOCIAL MEDIA EXPLODES AFTER DEMS DO NOT STAND FOR 13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR: ‘TRULY SICK PEOPLE’

"I was not expecting it," Daniel told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy on Wednesday. "Nobody even told us [it was going to happen]."

Doctors gave him just five months to live after his brain cancer diagnosis in 2018, yet he survived and endured numerous surgeries.

Cancer survivor DJ Daniel during Trump's speech

Devarjay "DJ" Daniel holds an honorary U.S. Secret Service special agent ID, presented to him by director of the U.S. Secret Service Sean Curran, right, as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

During the address, Trump noted Daniel's father had been on a "quest" to make his son's dream of becoming a police officer come true, and Daniel had already been sworn in as an honorary member of several local police departments.

DJ Daniel shows off his custom Secret Service badge

DJ Daniel shows off his custom Secret Service badge. The 13-year-old is battling brain cancer. (Fox News Digital)

Daniels later told "Fox & Friends" he hoped the brown cowboy hat he gifted Trump from Texas made it past security.

13-year-old brain cancer survivor reacts to being named honorary Secret Service agent by Trump Video

Tuesday night's honor was not the first heartwarming moment for Daniels caught on camera.

Tennessee Highway Patrol shared a flashback video of Daniel being sworn in as an honorary trooper and Nashville Police Department officer in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel sworn in by TN highway patrol Video

"From an honorary Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper and @MNPDNashville Police Officer, to the newest honorary Special Agent of the United States @SecretService - Congratulations #DJDaniel," the agency wrote.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics