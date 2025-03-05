DJ Daniel visits Trump in Oval Office following joint address honor: ‘One more thing I’ve got for ya’

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor with a dream of working in law enforcement, visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House just hours after warming millions of hearts Tuesday night when he was named an honorary Secret Service member during the president's joint address to Congress.

In a video shared on X, Daniel could be seen standing next to Trump in the Oval Office before saying, "There's one more thing I got for ya: a big hug."

The president responds, "OK good, that's very nice," as they embrace.

Trump then shakes Daniel's father's hand and asks how he is doing, before adding, "That was a big evening last night, right? That was a big evening."

The Texas boy's expression during the surprise Tuesday night went viral on social media, along with video of his father holding him up in the air to hug director of the U.S. Secret Service Sean Curran, who presented him with a customized Secret Service badge.

"I was not expecting it," Daniel told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy on Wednesday. "Nobody even told us [it was going to happen]."

Doctors gave him just five months to live after his brain cancer diagnosis in 2018, yet he survived and endured numerous surgeries.

During the address, Trump noted Daniel's father had been on a "quest" to make his son's dream of becoming a police officer come true, and Daniel had already been sworn in as an honorary member of several local police departments.

Daniels later told "Fox & Friends" he hoped the brown cowboy hat he gifted Trump from Texas made it past security.

Tuesday night's honor was not the first heartwarming moment for Daniels caught on camera.

Tennessee Highway Patrol shared a flashback video of Daniel being sworn in as an honorary trooper and Nashville Police Department officer in 2022.

"From an honorary Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper and @MNPDNashville Police Officer, to the newest honorary Special Agent of the United States @SecretService - Congratulations #DJDaniel," the agency wrote.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.