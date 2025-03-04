Social media explodes after Dems do not stand for 13-year-old cancer survivor: 'Truly sick people'

Most Democrats appeared to remain sitting as a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor was asked to be made an honorary Secret Service agent, which led to swift criticism on X Tuesday night.

"A terminally ill child with brain cancer is given an honorary Secret Service award and the Democrats refuse to stand or clap for the child," Trump administration official Ric Grennell tweeted regarding the interaction between the 13-year-old and the president.

"Democrats refused to stand for the brain cancer surviving kid! How awful can one party be?" Outkick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

"Democrats didn’t even stand for the boy who survived brain cancer," Republican activist Scott Pressler posted on X.

"Democrats refused to stand or clap for a little boy fighting cancer," Libs of TikTok posted on X. "Truly sick people."

"Can’t believe the lousy Democrats can’t even applaud a little boy with brain cancer or a Kennedy who wants to Make America Healthy Again," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine posted on X.

However, others highlighted the overall importance of the moment.

"This is the first time I can remember crying during a state of the union. Thank you President Trump," Meghan McCain posted. "This is so beautiful. Anyone who has been impacted by brain cancer knows how special this is."

McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., died of brain cancer in 2018.

Others explained why they were skeptical of the interaction.

"Trump is using a kid who had brain cancer as a prop. He wants to be a cop so he made him an honorary member of the secret service," liberal commentator Kyle Kulinski posted to X.

Some Democrats protested at the start of Trump's speech on Tuesday night, which even led to the removal of Rep. Al Green by the Sergeant of Arms at the request of House Speaker Mike Johnson. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-V.T., also exited the speech early.