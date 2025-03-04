Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Social media explodes after Dems do not stand for 13-year-old cancer survivor: 'Truly sick people'

'Democrats didn’t even stand for the boy who survived brain cancer,' one conservative activist said

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
Trump recognizes young cancer survivor who dreams of being a police officer Video

President Donald Trump recognizes the brave young man during the joint address to Congress.

Most Democrats appeared to remain sitting as a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor was asked to be made an honorary Secret Service agent, which led to swift criticism on X Tuesday night.

"A terminally ill child with brain cancer is given an honorary Secret Service award and the Democrats refuse to stand or clap for the child," Trump administration official Ric Grennell tweeted regarding the interaction between the 13-year-old and the president. 

"Democrats refused to stand for the brain cancer surviving kid! How awful can one party be?" Outkick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

TRUMP INTRODUCES ELON MUSK TO GOP OVATION BEFORE RATTLING OFF SEVERAL DOGE VICTORIES: 'WE APPRECIATE IT'

DJ Daniel

13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel was honored during Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday (Fox News)

"Democrats didn’t even stand for the boy who survived brain cancer," Republican activist Scott Pressler posted on X.

"Democrats refused to stand or clap for a little boy fighting cancer," Libs of TikTok posted on X. "Truly sick people."

"Can’t believe the lousy Democrats can’t even applaud a little boy with brain cancer or a Kennedy who wants to Make America Healthy Again," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine posted on X.

However, others highlighted the overall importance of the moment. 

"This is the first time I can remember crying during a state of the union. Thank you President Trump," Meghan McCain posted. "This is so beautiful. Anyone who has been impacted by brain cancer knows how special this is." 

DEMOCRAT REMOVED FROM HOUSE CHAMBER AFTER DISRUPTING TRUMP'S SPEECH TO CONGRESS: 'TAKE YOUR SEAT'

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) holds a protest sign with fellow Democrats as U.S. President Donald Trump address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.   (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., died of brain cancer in 2018. 

Others explained why they were skeptical of the interaction. 

"Trump is using a kid who had brain cancer as a prop. He wants to be a cop so he made him an honorary member of the secret service," liberal commentator Kyle Kulinski posted to X.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER HOUSE DEM AL GREEN INTERRUPTED TRUMP'S ADDRESS: 'EMBARRASSING THEMSELVES'

Donald Trump addresses Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Vice President JD Vance applaud behind him. (Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS)

Some Democrats protested at the start of Trump's speech on Tuesday night, which even led to the removal of Rep. Al Green by the Sergeant of Arms at the request of House Speaker Mike Johnson. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-V.T., also exited the speech early. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

