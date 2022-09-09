Expand / Collapse search
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff

Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to United Kingdom

Associated Press
Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor and remember Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death at age 96.

In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of the queen’s interment, scheduled for Sept. 18, Holcomb's office said.

Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that experienced great change during her reign.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

"She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply can’t be equaled, but in her honor, we should all try," he said.

Holcomb asked Indiana businesses and residents to also lower their flags.

The U.S. flag is lowered to half-staff at the U.S. Capitol, on Sept. 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, after Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday following 70 years on the throne. Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in Indiana.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, served for seven decades.

Sen. Todd Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late queen "a towering figure" and said her leadership contributed to the preservation of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson said Elizabeth left "a legacy of staunch leadership that spanned decades of world leaders."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AFTER BRITISH MONARCH'S PASSING

Mike Pence, the former vice president and former governor of Indiana, tweeted that Elizabeth's life of service and devotion "will be celebrated for generations to come."