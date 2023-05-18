Honduran national in US illegally and released by Biden admin charged with raping teenage girl

A Honduran national who police say entered the United States illegally in 2021 has been charged with raping a teenager in Alabama.

Geovani Grevi Rivera-Zavala, 29, has been charged with rape and is being held without bail following an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl inside a Prattville, Alabama, restaurant last weekend, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Alabama police said in court that the teenage victim had been eating with relatives when she noticed Rivera-Zavala staring at her from across the restaurant.

The girl later walked to the bathroom, where she saw another woman she didn’t know, and when that woman left, Rivera-Zavala, who she also did not know, allegedly entered the bathroom, locked the door, forced the teen into a stall and raped her.

Kaitlyn Sweat, a Prattville Police Department investigator, testified that the girl tried to fight her attacker off during the incident and told him, "No" multiple times.

The girl is said to have told her relatives what happened when she returned to the table, at which point police were called, and Rivera-Zavala was identified as he tried to leave the restaurant.

Sweat says that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed an immigration detainer on Rivera-Zavala, who said in court that government sources told her the 29-year-old from Honduras had entered the U.S. illegally at Eagle Pass, Texas, in November 2021.

WSFA-TV reported that Rivera-Zavala was using a different name at the time he crossed into the United States and was fingerprinted and then released into the country.

"We’re not interested in negotiating with the feds," District Attorney CJ Robinson told Autauga District Judge Jessica Sanders, who denied bail for Rivera-Zavala.

"They can take custody of his body when DOC (Department of Corrections) is done with him. We aren’t going to negotiate for a lesser charge so the feds can deport him."

Rivera-Zavala faces a Class A felony rape charge that could result in 10 to 99 years to life in prison.

The U.S. Border Patrol reported 458,000 migrant encounters during fiscal year 2020 and then 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021. In fiscal year 2022, the number of migrant encounters at the border ballooned to 2.3 million, and border authorities encountered more than 718,000 migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 100 days of fiscal year 2023.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.