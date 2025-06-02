Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Honduran national charged after entering Florida Navy base illegally following crash: DOJ

Orly Moises Garcia Hernandez faces federal charges following barricade crash and foot pursuit at Pensacola Naval Air Station

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Trump admin indicts alleged migrant gang member on terrorism charges Video

Trump admin indicts alleged migrant gang member on terrorism charges

Texas congressional candidate Mayra Flores joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to the terrorism charges and outrage over the early release of a migrant convicted of killing two teens in a DUI crash in California.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Honduran national has been charged in federal court after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a barricade outside the Pensacola, Florida, Navy base and entered the base illegally while running from law enforcement, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Orly Moises Garcia Hernandez, 34, has been charged with illegally entering a military, Naval or Coast Guard property, and resisting or impeding arrest by a federal officer, the DOJ said in a news release.

On May 25, Garcia Hernandez allegedly crashed into a barricade outside a checkpoint at the Naval Air Station Pensacola gate, then ran from military forces onto the base to escape apprehension.

ICE FILES DETAINERS AGAINST 2 ILLEGAL ALIENS, INCLUDING 1 FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES FOR SHOOTING SPREE

Orly Moises Garcia Hernandez Mugshot

Orly Moises Garcia Hernandez allegedly crashed into a barricade outside Naval Air Station Pensacola and fled on foot, onto the base, where he was ultimately detained. (Santa Rosa County Jail)

Military police ultimately captured Garcia Hernandez at gunpoint after the foot pursuit.

If he is convicted, Garcia Hernandez could face up to 18 months in prison and deportation.

ACCUSED MS-13 RINGLEADER ONE STEP CLOSER TO DEPORTATION AFTER JUDGE DISMISSES CHARGES

Naval Air Station Pensacola

A general view of Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. (Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

Santa Rosa County Jail records show Garcia Hernandez is being held without bond.

The investigation into Garcia Hernandez’s alleged actions is being handled by the U.S. Navy and Homeland Security Investigations.

TOM HOMAN VOWS ACTION AS CALIFORNIA SET TO RELEASE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO KILLED TWO TEENS

Police lights

A Honduran national faces federal charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a barricade at the entrance of Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, and fleeing on foot before being caught. (iStock)

The DOJ said the case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that streamlines efforts and resources within the Department of Homeland Security to not just crack down on illegal immigration but also achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) and protect our communities from the "perpetrators of violent crimes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The operation also streamlines efforts and resources from the DHS’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.