Homeless couple, Georgia national busted in marriage scam, officials say

Three people in North Carolina were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking part in a fake marriage so one man could stay in the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Melissa Anne Godshall, Robert J. Kennerley and Levan Lomtatidze were all charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, officials said. Additionally, Godshall and Lomtatidze were charged with marriage fraud, visa fraud and making false statements in immigration proceedings while Kennerley was charged with aiding and abetting marriage fraud, according to officials.

Officials said Godshall, 31, and Kennerley, 46, were panhandling on the side of the road in Granville County when a stranger – later identified as the 44-year-old Lomtatidze – pulled over to make them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Lomtatidze, originally from the country of Georgia, offered Godshall $12,000, a car and rent for a home in Raleigh if she agreed to marry him so he could continue to live in the U.S. legally.

Godshall said yes and Kennerley – her boyfriend – agreed to be the witness during the marriage proceedings, officials said.

“Lomtatidze and Godshall were interviewed at the USCIS office in Durham, North Carolina,” officials said. “Both attested under oath they were married in good faith. As a result of the interview, USCIS approved the request and Lomtatidze was granted ‘conditional’ resident status in the United States.”

It’s unclear how officials came to the conclusion that the marriage was a sham.

If convicted, the alleged fraudulent couple could face 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Kennerley, if convicted, could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report