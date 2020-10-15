Homeland Security, Justice Department sued by cities of Portland, Oakland

Portland, Ore., and Oakland, Calif. filed a lawsuit against two government agencies, claiming they unconstitutionally overreached federal law when sending in troops to "quash civil protests."

According to the 48-page lawsuit, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), as well as the heads of both agencies (Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf), instituted "a policy that authorized the deployment and operation of federal agents allegedly for the purpose of assuring domestic law and order and tak[ing] over cities."

The move by both agencies was allegedly in response to directives from President Trump beginning "in or around June 2020," the suit stated.

PORTLAND POLICE FIND SUSPECTED RIOT GEAR WHILE SEARCHING CAR NEAR DEMONSTRATION

Both cities have faced numerous protests since Breonna Taylor and George Floyd died at the hands of police earlier this year. Portland in particular is seeing almost nightly demonstrations.

The protest within Oregon's largest city has often devolved into riots and has commonly targeted police and federal buildings and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, police in Oakland have also arrested several protesters for assaulting officers as demonstrations calling for justice turned increasingly more violent.

OAKLAND POLICE ASSAULTED DURING RIOTING; UNREST PROMPTS BART STATION CLOSURE

The suit alleges that the departments used a statute --- which authorizes federal agents to protect federal property and personnel -- "deploying federal law enforcement to quash civil protests" in both cities as well as "authorizing the engagement, surveillance, and operations of these deployments to include non-federal property and virtually limitless jurisdiction."

PORTLAND POLICE UNION BOSS BACKING PLAN TO LIMIT ASSEMBLY RIGHTS: REPORT

The suit claims the statute was also used to allow agents to erect a fence around the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland "without a permit or City consent." It was also alleged that agents "instituted an unlawful practice in Portland of commandeering control of local law enforcement officers."

The suit further claims the agents were deployed to the cities "either secretly or with little warning."

However, attorneys argued in court documents that police forces in both cities "have always been able to expect when and how federal law enforcement agents could assert federal powers within their jurisdictions."

"As local governments, Plaintiffs have independent police forces; community relationships; and locally-determined policing policies, practices, and procedures," the suit read.

Representatives for the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have not immediately returned Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP