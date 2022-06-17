Hollywood slayings leave man and woman dead, search on for gunman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man and woman were gunned down in Los Angeles late Thursday and a search for the suspected gunman was still active Friday.

The pair, both in their 20s, were found with gunshot wounds by Los Angeles police officers around 11:15 p.m. in the heart of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News.

They received multiple 911 calls about the shooting, police said.

Witnesses told Fox Los Angeles they heard arguing before shots were fired. The LAPD told reporters at the scene that the woman's two young children were found in a car nearby.

A search was launched for the gunman, who was described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall with a thin build and around 20 to 25 years of age, police said.

On Friday, authorities said the suspect was still in the immediate area.

Like many cities, Los Angeles is contending with an uptick in violent crime. As of June 11, homicides were up from 151 in the same time frame last year to 162 reported in 2022 so far. Robberies are also up from 3,434 last year to 4,190 this year, according to police data.