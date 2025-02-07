Hollywood producer convicted of murder in deaths of model and her friend

A Hollywood producer is facing life in prison after a drug-fueled night of partying led to the deaths of two Los Angeles women.

David Brian Pearce, 42, was convicted earlier this week of first-degree murder for the deaths of Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Additionally, Pearce faced previous charges of rape and sexual assault against seven women – spanning from 2007 to 2021 – and was found guilty on all counts.

"A serial rapist was held accountable for the deaths of [Giles] and [Cabrales-Arzola], both of whom tragically died as a result of fentanyl poisoning, and the victimization of seven other women across Los Angeles," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. "The office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who illegally supply fentanyl and destroy lives, especially those who commit sexual assaults."

On the night of Nov. 13, 2021, Giles, a model, and Cabrales-Arzola, an architect, met Pearce, along with Brandt Osborne and Michael Ansbach, at a nearby warehouse party, according to Los Angeles police. They returned to Pearce’s nearby home, where he provided GHB – commonly referred to as a "date rape drug" – and fentanyl to the group.

Several hours later, surveillance cameras showed the women being dropped off at two different hospitals by a group of masked men driving a car without license plates, according to prosecutors.

Giles was pronounced dead after staff members found her lifeless body outside Culver City’s Southern California Hospital. Cabrales-Arzola was resuscitated after being dropped off two miles away at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital, where she died 11 days later.

The men were arrested one month later, according to the LAPD.

Osborn, Pearce’s co-defendant, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and is set to be re-tried next month after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

An investigation following the murders revealed that Pearce was a habitual offender, using drugs to commit numerous sexual assaults against multiple women, authorities said. Seven of Pearce’s victims took the stand at the trial to testify to his sexual depravity and violent tendencies, according to prosecutors.

Pearce faces 148 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.