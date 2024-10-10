Hollywood’s dark side revealed in disturbing case against producer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood crime has been making headlines lately, and it hasn’t been at the box office. Though Sean 'Diddy' Combs and named associates have taken the spotlight, a lesser known but equally disturbing case has been part of the public sphere for the past few years.

Two summers ago, after a seven-month investigation, Hollywood producer David Pearce was charged with the death of two women, model Christy Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The women’s bodies were found at two separate hospitals in November 2021. Initially, Pearce was arrested and charged with allegedly raping and sexually assaulting four other women before being arrested for these crimes.

LAPD investigators allege Pearce, along with two cohorts, actor Brandt Osborn and cinematographer Michael Ansbach, met the victims at a late-night warehouse party in Los Angeles before continuing the night at Pearce’s apartment.

At the time of the original indictment, Pearce’s defense attorney stated a lack of evidence, though Pearce and Osborne were captured on surveillance leaving the warehouse around 5 a.m. on the day in question before eventually going to their shared apartment.

Both Giles and Cabrales-Arzola had elevated levels of fentanyl in their systems, along with cocaine and MDMA, per a toxicology report. In Giles’ case, the date rape drug GHB was also found in her system, leading investigators to suspect the women were drugged before being assaulted by Pearce.

Additionally, it was reported Pearce was researching countries without extradition treaties with the U.S. and was found with his passport and $30,000 cash in hand when authorities took him into custody. Though Pearce’s attorney argued to have his bail reduced from $3.4 million, it was denied due to his "threat to society" based on an alleged pattern of being a serial rapist.

In addition to the murder charges brought forth by the LA County District Attorney’s office, Pearce also faces multiple felony counts regarding separate incidents involving seven women allegedly occurring over the span of a decade, from August 2020 to November 2021, all of which have a sexually violent nature.

In total, Pearce is charged with 11 counts, and the state has decided to combine his sexual assault and murder charges into one trial. Among the charges is also the count of providing a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Powerful drugs have been the center of other recent prolific cases in Hollywood, namely Matthew Perry’s death.

Pearce has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody at an LA County jail awaiting a trial date. If found guilty, he could face 128 years to life in prison.

The slow churn of criminal cases

Though Pearce was charged a month following the deaths of Giles and Cabrales-Arzola, why are his other criminal charges originally stemming from 2010 just now coming to light?

Investigators must put together sufficient evidence before charges can be brought. This can take a significant amount of time depending on how many crimes were committed, the severity of each crime, and what evidence is strong enough to prosecute. This includes gathering information such as witness testimony, forensic analysis, surveillance footage and expert analysis.

From there, the district attorney’s office must review the case and decide whether or not to file charges based on what’s presented. Once a defendant is charged, he or she doesn’t automatically receive a trial date and even if one is set, it’s not uncommon for it to be postponed multiple times or remain undetermined, as in Pearce’s case.

Since charges brought against Pearce span over a decade, putting together solid evidence for each victim takes time and thoroughness. Plus, investigators must piece together any patterns and links between the cases to determine if charges will be brought together or separately.

It remains to be seen whether any other charges will be brought forth against Pearce or if other victims may have yet to be found.

Tale as old as time in Hollywood

We’ve seen several high-profile cases in recent years (Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, etc.), which span decades of alleged criminal behavior. Often, they involve men in power, a mix of drugs, and young, vulnerable women as victims.

Pearce’s charges are just one case among many that have reached national news. While his case may have been pushed to the background due to more well-known Hollywood characters taking up the spotlight, it doesn’t make the loss of life any less grim.

Unfortunately, this type of ending is all too common in Los Angeles, and history has a way of repeating itself as we are seeing pop up more and more. As glittery as the Hollywood allure is, often it covers the darkness on the other side.