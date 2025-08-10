Man pushed onto train tracks at Midtown subway station in New York City, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in New York City was pushed onto the train tracks at a Midtown subway station Saturday night, although he was not struck by a train, according to police.

The victim, 44, was standing on the train platform of the 1 train at the 50th Street and 7th Avenue station shortly before 7:50 p.m. when someone pushed him from behind onto the tracks, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The man was able to climb back onto the platform and did not make any contact with a train, police said.

3 SHOT IN TIMES SQUARE, 17-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT DETAINED AFTER LATE-NIGHT DISPUTE

The victim suffered injuries to his face and legs and was transported by EMS to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after pushing the victim onto the tracks. No arrests have been made, as police continue searching for the suspect.

MANHATTAN HIGH-RISE SHOOTING VICTIMS: NYPD OFFICER, BLACKSTONE EXECUTIVE AND SECURITY GUARD AMONG THOSE KILLED

The incident remains under investigation.

The push at the subway station comes after three people were shot during an early morning shooting in Times Square. A 17-year-old suspect was detained after that incident near the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An 18-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 65 were wounded in the shooting.