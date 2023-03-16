Hiker dies on Arches National Park trail in Utah, second death within a month

A 56-year-old man died at Arches National Park in Utah on Sunday, the second hiker reported to have died on a trail at the park within a month, officials said.

Park rangers had responded to a "report of CPR in progress" at Devils Garden Trail, the National Park Service said Monday. Officials with the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded to the trail.

Despite life-saving efforts, officials said the hiker died at the scene.

The 56-year-old man has not been publicly identified. No details surrounding his death were immediately provided.

The incident marks the second death of a hiker at Arches National Park within a month.

On Feb. 24, a 71-year-old Massachusetts man was hiking with his wife and son when he collapsed to the ground and became unresponsive.

First responders rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the man, who died at the park, officials said at the time.

Park rangers respond to hundreds of search or rescue incidents in Arches and Canyonlands National Parks each year, according to the park’s website.

Officials urge visitors to plan ahead as part of its safety guidelines, which include staying hydrated, knowing the weather conditions, hiking with companions and resting often.