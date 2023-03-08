Yellowstone National Park spots first grizzly bear to emerge from hibernation this year

The first grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park to emerge from hibernation in 2023 has been spotted, according to officials.

A biologist observed the 300 to 350-pound bear on Tuesday during a radio telemetry flight. The bear was located near a bison corpse.

The bear was not caught on camera by the biologist, with the National Park Service tweeting an older picture of a grizzly bear on Swan Lake Flat.

Male bears typically emerge from hibernation in early March, while females can wait until April and May. Male bears typically scour the park premises to find bison and elk carcasses to eat.

Officals warn that bears hunting for food can be more aggressive when they encounter humans.

"Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up." Yellowstone bear management biologist Kerry Gunther said in a statement. "These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations."

Officials also advised that bear spray is an effective deterrent against the carnivorous mammals. To keep visitors safe, areas with high densities of bears or animal carcasses are off-limits.

Black bears, which can also be found at the Yellowstone National Park, have not been spotted yet this year.

In Yellowstone National Park's 151-year history, only eight people have been fatally mauled by bears.