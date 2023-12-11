Expand / Collapse search
Trials

Highland Park mass shooting suspect to represent himself in court; judge sets trial date

Robert Crimo III charged with 117 counts related to deadly mass shooting at July 4 parade

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, last year, will represent himself in his criminal trial set for February 2024.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti allowed the 23-year-old Crimo to represent himself without the help of public defenders after asking if he understood the consequences of the charges, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Crimo reportedly replied, "Yes," and invoked his right to a speedy trial. It was unclear why Crimo chose to move forward without his representation.

The judge set the trial date for Feb. 26, 2024.

robert crimo court appearance

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool, File)

Crimo faces a total of 117 counts, which include 21 counts of first-degree murder, along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel.

Robert Crimo III poses for a booking photo

Robert Crimo III had pleaded not guilty to 117 counts for his role in a shooting that left seven people dead and dozens injured during a Fourth of July parade in 2022. (AP/handout from Lake County Major Crime Task Force)

Crimo allegedly climbed on a roof above the Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue and opened fire on spectators with a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. He dropped it at the scene in Highland Park but had another rifle with him as he drove to Madison, Wisconsin, and allegedly contemplated a second mass shooting that never materialized. 

Robert E. Crimo Jr. in courthouse

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 3 in Waukegan, Illinois. Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors related to how his son obtained a gun license. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., pleaded guilty last month to seven misdemeanors of reckless conduct relating to how his son obtained a gun license. He was charged once for each person his son is accused of killing. 

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.