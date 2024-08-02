High-speed Los Angeles police chase ends in dramatic crash, video shows

A video has captured a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles ending with a dramatic crash.

Footage taken by a helicopter flown by Fox 11 Los Angeles on Thursday showed a vehicle traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph through city streets before it slammed into an SUV while passing through an intersection in the Koreatown neighborhood.

The SUV could be seen spinning around before stopping against a building, while the vehicle involved in the pursuit struck a tree in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

An individual from that vehicle then escaped on foot and ran towards a residential building.

Up to three people allegedly involved in the chase were eventually taken into custody by police, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The station reports that the police chase began after an armed robbery.

"They were approached while they were in their vehicle or outside their vehicle. The suspect pointed some kind of firearm at them and took some of their belongings. I think it was like a purse or wallet and possibly a cell phone," Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Luis Zamorano was quoted as saying.

The vehicle involved in the chase is believed to have been stolen, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The station also reports that a rifle was recovered by law enforcement at the crash scene.