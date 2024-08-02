Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

High-speed Los Angeles police chase ends in dramatic crash, video shows

Speeding vehicle hits SUV in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood

Greg Norman
Published
High-speed Los Angeles police chase ends in dramatic crash Video

High-speed Los Angeles police chase ends in dramatic crash

Vehicle slams into SUV in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 1. (KTTV)

A video has captured a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles ending with a dramatic crash. 

Footage taken by a helicopter flown by Fox 11 Los Angeles on Thursday showed a vehicle traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph through city streets before it slammed into an SUV while passing through an intersection in the Koreatown neighborhood. 

The SUV could be seen spinning around before stopping against a building, while the vehicle involved in the pursuit struck a tree in the immediate aftermath of the collision. 

An individual from that vehicle then escaped on foot and ran towards a residential building. 

Koreatown police chase crash

An SUV is seen spinning around on Thursday, Aug. 1, after being hit at an intersection by a vehicle fleeing from police. (KTTV)

Up to three people allegedly involved in the chase were eventually taken into custody by police, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. 

The station reports that the police chase began after an armed robbery.  

Individual runs on foot during police chase

An individual is seen escaping on foot following the crash on Thursday in Los Angeles. (KTTV)

"They were approached while they were in their vehicle or outside their vehicle. The suspect pointed some kind of firearm at them and took some of their belongings. I think it was like a purse or wallet and possibly a cell phone," Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Luis Zamorano was quoted as saying. 

The vehicle involved in the chase is believed to have been stolen, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. 

Los Angeles police chase crash

A dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles ended Thursday after an vehicle collided with an SUV at an intersection. (KTTV)

The station also reports that a rifle was recovered by law enforcement at the crash scene. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.