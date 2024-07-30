Son of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt injured in E-bike accident in Los Angeles

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of film stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was injured Monday when he crashed his electric bicycle into a vehicle in Los Angeles, California.

Jolie-Pitt, 20, was riding the bicycle on a busy Los Feliz Blvd. at around 5 p.m. when he approached a red light and crashed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection, police told TMZ.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the outlet.

After the crash, the driver of the car exited their vehicle to check on Jolie-Pitt, TMZ reported. Police and paramedics responded to the scene, where witnesses told the outlet that the 20-year-old appeared to be experiencing hip pain and seemed to have suffered a head injury.

Jolie-Pitt, one of six children to Jolie and Pitt, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Medics were concerned he suffered a minor brain bleed in the collision, according to TMZ, but Jolie-Pitt was listed in stable condition.

Jolie-Pitt has recently been observed riding a BMX-style electric bicycle around Los Angeles, and typically without a helmet, according to the outlet.