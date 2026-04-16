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Teachers

High school students shown inappropriate images in teacher's slideshow presentation

Principal Alicia Mitchell confirmed nude breast images were briefly visible during a teacher's slideshow presentation

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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Students at a Washington high school were exposed to nude images during a slideshow during class, the school's president said in a letter to parents.

Students at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington were exposed to images of nude breasts during a teacher's presentation, school principal Alicia Mitchell wrote to parents in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Families, We want to make you aware of an incident in a classroom where inappropriate images were inadvertently shared with the students. It is our understanding that these images have since been viewed by many others beyond the classroom and want to give you an opportunity to process with your student if you choose to do so," Mitchell wrote.

While the Snohomish school district is investigating, according to Seattle Red's Jason Rantz, Mitchell's letter to parents offered no details about the teacher.

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A Google Earth image of Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. 4/16/26.

A Google Earth image of Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. 4/16/26. (Google Maps)

"Specifically, the content included images of nude breasts and were briefly visible during a teacher’s PowerPoint presentation. This does not reflect our expectations for classroom materials, and we take this matter very seriously. School administrators have already started taking steps to address this and are actively reviewing to assess this situation and appropriately address it moving forward."

Rantz viewed the slide that allegedly showed the nude breasts, saying the side contained "four photos of the breasts in small boxes, as if they’re previews of photos from a folder."

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Mitchell's letter continued: "As this is a personnel matter currently under investigation, we’re unable to provide additional details or comment further. We take this matter seriously and are following established processes to review the situation and determine next steps."

Text books and notebooks line tables inside a classroom at a Influx Care Facility in Carrizo Springs, TX.

FILE - Students at a Washington high school were briefly shown images of nude breasts during a teacher’s classroom slideshow, prompting concern from parents. (Sergio Flores/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

While the school has yet to put out a public statement, members of the public expressed their concern for a lack of action taken so far.

A classroom at the Woodson Independent School District school building in Woodson, TX on April 3, 2025.

FILE - The district is investigating the incident but has not released details about the teacher or potential disciplinary action. (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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"Whoever it was should be arrested for showing porn to children," X user Lou Pacheco wrote.

"So I’m sure that teacher has been fired or at least suspended, right?" another user named Julie Skinner asked.
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