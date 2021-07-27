High school football player collapses during practice, later pronounced dead at hospital

A 15-year-old high school football player from Macon, Georgia, collapsed during practice and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to local reports.

Joshua Ivory Jr., who would have been 16 in the fall, "experienced a medical emergency" on the field, Southwest High School Principal Bernard Young said in a Tuesday letter to the school community.

"Joshua was a wonderful young man full of promise and zeal," Young wrote. "He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family."

"Joshua's personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family. He was one of a kind. A great example of a Southwest High School Patriot."

Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester said the young football player collapsed before 6 p.m. on Monday and died later at Atrium Health Navicent, according to WMAZ, a local CBS station.

An autopsy for Ivory has been scheduled but no cause of death has been reported at this time, WMAZ reported.