Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

High school football player collapses during practice, later pronounced dead at hospital

Joshua Ivory Jr. would have been 16 in the fall

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 15-year-old high school football player from Macon, Georgia, collapsed during practice and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to local reports.

Joshua Ivory Jr., who would have been 16 in the fall, "experienced a medical emergency" on the field, Southwest High School Principal Bernard Young said in a Tuesday letter to the school community.

GOOD SAMARITANS, PASTOR LEAP INTO ACTION TO FREE DRIVER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY

"Joshua was a wonderful young man full of promise and zeal," Young wrote. "He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family."

"Joshua's personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family. He was one of a kind. A great example of a Southwest High School Patriot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester said the young football player collapsed before 6 p.m. on Monday and died later at Atrium Health Navicent, according to WMAZ, a local CBS station.

An autopsy for Ivory has been scheduled but no cause of death has been reported at this time, WMAZ reported.

Your Money