Connecticut school dismissed accusations lunch lady was 'inappropriately messaging' students before arrest

A Connecticut school lunch lady met with district officials about "concerns regarding social media and maintaining appropriate boundaries and communication with students" more than six weeks before she allegedly sent nude photos to a student and sexually abused him.

Andie Rosafort, 31, was working part-time in the New Fairfield public schools when concerns arose about her actions on social media, according to a Dec. 1, 2022 email between the middle school principal and Rosafort.

At the time, she was posting makeup videos as part of her business selling skin care products, according to the email and court documents obtained by Fox News Digital through an open records request.

Her accounts appear to have since been deleted.

MARRIED CONNECTICUT LUNCH LADY ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED STUDENT, SENT NUDE IMAGES FOR MONTHS: COPS

"Thank you for taking the time to meet with me today about the concerns regarding social media and maintaining appropriate boundaries and communication with students," New Fairfield Middle School Principal Karen Gruetzner said in her email to Rosafort.

"As we discussed, there was a report that insinuated some images were seen and/or shared with high school students from your social media account."

The school investigated the accusations but "determined that the content was not inappropriate," according to the email, but Gruetzner warned her that "caution should be exercised" when communicating with students via social media, texting and messaging.

Rosafort told officials during the meeting that she doesn't text students directly, which was documented in the email.

CALIFORNIA ‘TEACHER OF THE YEAR’ ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING FORMER STUDENT

That contradicts the probable cause affidavit from New Fairfield police that alleges she began communicating with an eighth grader while she was working in the district middle school lunchroom.

The alleged communications were not inappropriate in the beginning and continued through summer 2022, according to the affidavit.

Things allegedly escalated in September 2022, after the teenage student started high school.

She allegedly messaged him, "You wanna see something?" and then sent him an explicit image, and she routinely asked him to send her sexual videos in return for the images, the affidavit says.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL JANITOR WAS GIRL'S ‘SECRET ADMIRER,’ HAD 74 SEXUAL IMAGES OF CHILDREN ON HIS PHONE: DA

That allegedly continued for months until Jan. 13, when the victim unexpectedly left a friend's party and was allegedly sexually assaulted by Rosafort in an SUV, according to the affidavit.

Rosafort's lawyer, Jennifer DeCastro Tunnard, declined comment as she awaits discovery materials, and the victim's family's lawyer, Gene Zingaro, also declined comment.

Documents obtained in Fox News Digital's public records request include letters sent from Superintendent Kenneth Craw to the Board of Education as the investigation unfolded, as well as Craw's Jan. 17 letter to Rosafort placing her on leave and her Jan. 18 resignation email.

The school district said it's not commenting at this time outside the documents provided.

In Craw's most recent email to the school board about Rosafort, dated Feb. 17, he included a summary of the hiring practices and Rosafort's "supervision and evaluation."

She was hired on Feb. 28, 2022 and assigned to New Fairfield Middle School, but was an employee less than a full calendar year.

He referenced the Dec. 1 2022 letter between the principal and Rosafort, and said a staff member reported to school administration in late November 2022 a "vague report possible inappropriate messages between a minor and Ms. Rosafort."

The police were notified about the report, according to Craw.

LISTEN: THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

The district conducted its own investigation that included a review of Rosafort's social media, an interview with the minor and the minor's family, and an interview with Rosafort.

"The investigation did not produce any information that substantiated any inappropriate interactions between Ms. Rosafort and a minor," Craw said in the letter to the school board.

He said the criminal case and the "vague report" involved two different students.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosafort was arraigned on March 1 in Danbury Superior Court on charges of second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury to a minor.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on $100,000 bond. She's scheduled to return to court on March 23.