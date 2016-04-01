'Hero' nanny pushed stroller away before car struck her, police say

A Long Island nanny is being credited with saving the 9-month-old boy in her care after police say she pushed his stroller out of the way of an oncoming car just before it struck her.

Newsday reports the 62-year-old Oceanside, New York, woman is in a medically induced coma following the Thursday afternoon incident in Rockville Center. The baby was unharmed.

Police say witnesses tell them she pushed the stroller out of the way before she was struck by a car making a left turn.

Lt. James Vafeades of the Rockville Centre Police Department says he's usually reluctant to use the term "hero" but that it applied in this case.

The driver will not be charged.