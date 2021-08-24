Expand / Collapse search
Published

Heat wave emerges as Henri exits US

Excessive heat warnings, advisories in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for August 24 Video

National weather forecast for August 24

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A fairly-quiet weather day is ahead as we say goodbye to what's left of Henri exiting the coast.  

We still have flood watches and warnings from portions of the Northeast into New England as Henri’s remnant circulation brings additional heavy downpours to recently-soaked ground.  

The national forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24. 

The national forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24.  (Fox News)

The heat is the biggest story for millions this week.  

Excessive Heat Warnings are posted across the lower Mississippi River Valley with more widespread Heat Advisories stretching into the mid-Mississippi River Valley and Plains through midweek as heat indices climb into the 105 to 115-degree range.   

The heat index forecast for Tuesday.

The heat index forecast for Tuesday. (Fox News)

More than 100 large wildfires continue to burn across the West with no real weather relief in the next week or so. 

