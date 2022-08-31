Expand / Collapse search
Heat impacts West: Temperatures to reach 100-degree range for millions

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
Once again, the heat will be the top story as temperatures soar across the western U.S.  

LIVE WIRE KILLS TEEN FOLLOWING STORMS, MASSIVE MICHIGAN POWER OUTAGES

The Wednesday national forecast

The Wednesday national forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Daytime highs will reach the 90s and 100-degree range for tens of millions, with not a lot of relief forecast over the next several days.  

Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect.  

Wednesday national high temperatures

Wednesday national high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

The heat combined with dry conditions will bring high fire danger to the Great Basin and northern High Plains.

Rain forecast across the Gulf Coast

Rain forecast across the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for parts of Texas, the Gulf Coast and the Southeast, bringing heavy rain for some areas and the risk of flash flooding.

