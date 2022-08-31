Heat impacts West: Temperatures to reach 100-degree range for millions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once again, the heat will be the top story as temperatures soar across the western U.S.

Daytime highs will reach the 90s and 100-degree range for tens of millions, with not a lot of relief forecast over the next several days.

Excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect.

The heat combined with dry conditions will bring high fire danger to the Great Basin and northern High Plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for parts of Texas, the Gulf Coast and the Southeast, bringing heavy rain for some areas and the risk of flash flooding.