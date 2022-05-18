Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for coronavirus while in Germany for G7 meetings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday ahead of meetings in Germany with health ministers from other G7 countries.

"He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation," HHS spokesperson Sarah Lovenheim said in a statement.

"HHS has consulted with, and taken every step advised and required by, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and German public health authorities."

He last visited the White House on Thursday and President Biden is not considered a close contact, Lovenheim said.

Becerra met with the head of Germany's public health institute, Lothar Wieler, on Tuesday, according to social media posts. He was in Bali, Indonesia, for meetings before arriving in Berlin on Monday.

The health secretary is the latest member of Biden's orbit to test positive for COVID-19.

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice tested positive last Monday, while several other members of the president's cabinet and staff – including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack – have tested positive in recent weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.