Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a Tuesday statement that Harris was exhibiting no symptoms. Harris, 57, is the highest-level Biden administration official to test positive for the virus since White House press secretary Jen Psaki in March.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests," Allen said in a statement. "She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence."

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," the statement added.

Harris is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, taking the most recent shot on April 1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 in early April as well, though she was also asymptomatic.