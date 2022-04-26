Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

The White House says she has exhibited no symptoms

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
White House COVID czar on masking kids: I follow the CDC Video

White House COVID czar on masking kids: I follow the CDC

White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha discusses mask mandates for travelers and children on 'Your World.'

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a Tuesday statement that Harris was exhibiting no symptoms. Harris, 57, is the highest-level Biden administration official to test positive for the virus since White House press secretary Jen Psaki in March.

US ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests," Allen said in a statement. "She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence."

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris listen as former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2022.  REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris listen as former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2022.  REUTERS/Leah Millis (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

WHITE HOUSE DROPS MASK MANDATE

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," the statement added.

Harris is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, taking the most recent shot on April 1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 in early April as well, though she was also asymptomatic.

