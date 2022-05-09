Susan Rice is the latest member of Biden's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, making her the latest member of President Biden's inner circle to contract the virus.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine and grateful to be vaccinated and double boosted," Rice tweeted on Monday afternoon. "I last saw the President in person on Wednesday—masked—and under CDC guidance he is not considered a close contact."

Several other people close to the president – including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack – have tested positive in recent weeks.

ABC News Correspondent Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shaking the president's hand on stage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 30. Several other attendees at that dinner have also caught COVID-19 over the past week.

Biden is regularly tested for COVID-19 and those expected to interact with him are also required to be tested, the White House has said.

The president received his second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March, one day after health officials approved a fourth shot for Americans over the age of 50.