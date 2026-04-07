Hawaii doctor learns fate after prosecutors say jealousy drove him to attack wife on cliffside hike

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Hawaii anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig has been convicted of second-degree attempted murder after prosecutors said he tried to kill his wife in a brutal, bloody cliffside attack fueled by suspicions of an affair.

Jurors in the case were shown graphic police body camera video of Konig’s wife covered in blood, along with the rock prosecutors say he used to repeatedly bash her head, as they weighed explosive testimony about what unfolded on a remote Oahu hiking trail on March 24, 2025.

Prosecutors argued the attack was driven by jealousy and betrayal, pointing to what they described as a growing fixation on his wife’s alleged infidelity in the months leading up to the incident.

A forensic examiner testified investigators recovered Reddit searches and posts from Konig’s laptop focused on cheating, anger and divorce — including threads titled "Lying again," "It’s over," and "I did a horrible thing."

HAWAII DOCTOR GRILLED OVER ‘DIGITAL SPYING’ OF WIFE BEFORE TRAIL CLASH AS PROSECUTORS PAINT JEALOUS PICTURE

Authorities said Konig also purchased a voice-activated recorder and researched remote hiking locations, including the Pali Puka Trail, with keyword searches including "kill," "death," "cliff," and "fall," along with a Dropbox folder labeled "Divorce."

They say that the digital trail reveals motive and planning.

According to prosecutors, that tension boiled over on March 24, 2025, when the couple traveled from Maui to Oahu for what was supposed to be a birthday trip.

Arielle Konig testified the hike turned violent when her husband grabbed her and tried to force her toward the edge of a cliff.

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She told jurors she threw herself to the ground and clung to vegetation as he tried to push her over, then saw him holding a syringe and telling her to "hold still" before she knocked it away.

Moments later, she said, he picked up a rock and began striking her in the head.

"I just started screaming… he’s trying to kill me," she testified.

Two hikers who heard her cries rushed in and called 911.

Jurors later saw body camera video capturing the aftermath — Arielle bloodied, disoriented and struggling to stay conscious as bystanders tried to help her.

DOCTOR’S BLOODIED WIFE SEEN IN BODYCAM AFTER SCREAMING FOR HELP FROM HUSBAND’S ALLEGED ATTACK

Prosecutors reinforced that account with testimony from Gerhardt's son, Emile Konig, who told jurors his father called him shortly after the attack and admitted he had tried to kill his wife, blaming it on her alleged affair.

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"He would not be making it back to Maui… and that he tried to kill her," Emile testified.

He said his father later appeared on FaceTime with blood on his shirt and told him he planned to jump off a cliff before police arrived.

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Prosecutors said he ended that call saying, "I’m going to go before the police catch me."

Konig, however, took the stand and denied trying to kill his wife, telling jurors the confrontation spiraled out of control after an argument about the alleged affair.

He testified he discovered hidden messages between his wife and another man, calling it devastating and describing it as the turning point in their marriage.

On the trail, he claimed his wife shoved him, grabbed him and struck him with a rock and that he hit her only twice in self-defense.

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"I felt horrified about what I did to her," he said. "I resorted to violence against my wife… the person I love the most."

He denied trying to push her off a cliff or using a syringe.

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Police testified Konig fled the scene after the hikers intervened, triggering a manhunt before he was spotted with what appeared to be blood on his shirt and taken into custody after a struggle.

Investigators also recovered a bloodstained rock, clothing and bags allegedly containing medical supplies tied to the defendant.

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The defense argued the incident was an "unplanned, unanticipated scuffle," pointing to marital strain and expert testimony that her injuries were not life-threatening.

Arielle Konig rejected that characterization.

"I would call it an attack versus a scuffle," she told jurors.

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In the end, jurors had to decide whether jealousy and suspicion turned into a calculated attempt to kill or a volatile confrontation that spiraled into violence.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.