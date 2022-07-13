Harvard University student survey finds tiny percentage of faculty lean conservative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Harvard University student newspaper survey of faculty within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences found that just 1.46% individuals who responded lean conservative.

The survey, which received 476 responses and 333 complete responses, was emailed to faculty at Harvard University between April 11 to April 26, found that 1.46% of respondents lean conservative while 82.46% lean liberal.

Of those Harvard University faculty surveyed, 16.08% consider themselves moderate.

Only a quarter of those who responded were in support of hiring more conservative-leaning professors, and 31% opposed it. 44% of those who responded said they "neither supported or opposed it."

Additionally, over half of those who responded said they would support "extra vetting" for those who previously served in the Trump administration if they were hired to the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, but a plurality of those who responded, "opposed barring them entirely from these positions."

The survey comes about a month after the publication released a survey of graduating seniors, which found that of those surveyed, 4% of graduates from the class of 2022 lean conservative, and 2.4% lean "very conservative."

It also surveyed the students about what their politics were before attending Harvard and found that 7.1% of the graduating class identified as conservative before attending the college.

93% of the students surveyed, which drew a 40% response rate of 1,269 graduating seniors, hold an unfavorable view of former President Trump , according to the report. 51.8% of graduating students surveyed have a favorable view of President Biden, compared to 30.1% who hold an unfavorable view.

The survey also found that of graduating students surveyed, 54.1% support "defunding or abolishing ICE," and just 15.3% support "Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter."