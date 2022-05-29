Harvard University student newspaper survey of graduates finds very few lean conservative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Harvard University student newspaper survey of graduating students found that only 6.4% of the people who responded have a conservative-leaning after attending the private Ivy League institution.

The survey, conducted by The Crimson, was emailed to all 1,269 graduating seniors and drew a nearly 40% response rate. It found that 4% of graduates from the class of 2022 lean conservative, and 2.4% lean "very conservative." It also surveyed the students about what their politics were before attending Harvard and found that 7.1% of the graduating class identified as conservative before attending the college.

40.7% of the students identified as progressive after attending Harvard, compared to 44.7% prior to attending the college. 27.9% of graduating students identify as "very progressive," which is an increase from the 20.9% who said they were "very progressive" prior to attending the college.

1.4% of the graduating students surveyed identify as apolitical, according to the student newspaper.

93% of graduating students surveyed hold an unfavorable view of former President Trump, according to the report. 51.8% of graduating students surveyed have a favorable view of President Biden, compared to 30.1% who hold an unfavorable view.

The survey also polled support on various other social and political issues such as abolishing ICE and Elon Musk's Twitter purchase.

It found that 54.1% of graduating students surveyed support "defunding or abolishing ICE," and just 15.3% support "Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter."

On the "Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement," the survey found that 33.8% of graduating students surveyed support the movement and 21.1% oppose it.

When asked about the Biden administration's decision withdraw from Afghanistan, 42.5% said they hold a favorable view of it, and 21.9% hold an unfavorable view.

68.5% of the graduating students surveyed also said they hold a favorable view of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.