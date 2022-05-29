Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Harvard University student newspaper survey of graduates finds very few lean conservative

The survey also found that 54.1% of graduating students surveyed support 'defunding or abolishing ICE'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Harvard student sues university for refusing to lower tuition during online classes Video

Harvard student sues university for refusing to lower tuition during online classes

At least 96 colleges and universities are being sued over tuition because of coronavirus-related campus closures. Do students have a case?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Harvard University student newspaper survey of graduating students found that only 6.4% of the people who responded have a conservative-leaning after attending the private Ivy League institution.

The survey, conducted by The Crimson, was emailed to all 1,269 graduating seniors and drew a nearly 40% response rate. It found that 4% of graduates from the class of 2022 lean conservative, and 2.4% lean "very conservative." It also surveyed the students about what their politics were before attending Harvard and found that 7.1% of the graduating class identified as conservative before attending the college.

40.7% of the students identified as progressive after attending Harvard, compared to 44.7% prior to attending the college. 27.9% of graduating students identify as "very progressive," which is an increase from the 20.9% who said they were "very progressive" prior to attending the college.

1.4% of the graduating students surveyed identify as apolitical, according to the student newspaper.

BIDEN TO UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE GRADS, 'WE CAN'T OUTLAW TRAGEDY, BUT WE CAN MAKE AMERICA SAFER'

Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2009.

Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2009. ((Photo by Michael Fein/Bloomberg via Getty Images))

93% of graduating students surveyed hold an unfavorable view of former President Trump, according to the report. 51.8% of graduating students surveyed have a favorable view of President Biden, compared to 30.1% who hold an unfavorable view.

The survey also polled support on various other social and political issues such as abolishing ICE and Elon Musk's Twitter purchase.

It found that 54.1% of graduating students surveyed support "defunding or abolishing ICE," and just 15.3% support "Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter."

MISSISSIPPI FAMILY CELEBRATES GRADUATION AS DAD, TWO KIDS ALL EARN MASTER'S DEGREES

View of the historic architecture of the famous Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

View of the historic architecture of the famous Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. (iStock)

On the "Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement," the survey found that 33.8% of graduating students surveyed support the movement and 21.1% oppose it.

When asked about the Biden administration's decision withdraw from Afghanistan, 42.5% said they hold a favorable view of it, and 21.9% hold an unfavorable view.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In this file photo, rowers paddle down the Charles River past the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

In this file photo, rowers paddle down the Charles River past the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

68.5% of the graduating students surveyed also said they hold a favorable view of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.