Harvard Medical School morgue manager, several others charged for selling stolen human remains

Warning: This story contains graphic content.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested six suspects who allegedly trafficked stolen human body parts, including remains from cadavers at Harvard Medical School.

Goffstown, New Hampshire resident Cedric Lodge, who worked as the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. His wife Denise Lodge was taken into custody as well, along with Katrina Maclean of Salem, Massachusetts.

Three other suspects – Pennsylvania residents Joshua Taylor and Jeremy Pauley, along with Minnesota resident Matthew Lampi – were also indicted for their alleged involvement in the trafficking.

Lodge is accused of stealing organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before they were to be cremated. Authorities allege he would sometimes take the stolen remains from Boston to his New Hampshire home between 2018 and 2022. Authorities said he and his wife, Denise Lodge, would then sell the remains.

The indictment, which was obtained by Fox News, stated that the suspects allegedly discussed their activities on social media sites.

"At times [Lodge] stole dissected portions of donated cadavers, including, for example, heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains," the indictment reads.

Lodge is accused of letting Maclean and Taylor visit the morgue, pick which parts of cadavers they would purchase, and then remove them. Many of the remains were reportedly shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.

Maclean, who allegedly sold the remains to buyers across the country, operated a business called Kat's Creepy Creations.

"I am an artist of horror, macabre, oddities, and everything creepy," her business' Facebook page reads.

In one graphic situation, Maclean reportedly bought two "dissected faces" from Lodge for $600. In another, she allegedly shipped human skin to Jeremy Pauley, so he could turn it into leather.

The indictment states that Pauley allegedly sent over $40,000 to Taylor via Paypal. A total of $37,355.56 was sent by Taylor to an account operated by Denise Lodge, with memos including statements like "head number 7" and "braiiiiiins."

Harvard Medical School (HMS) addressed the incident in a statement titled "An abhorrent betrayal."

"We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus – a community dedicated to healing and serving others," the statement read. "The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research."

"We are so very sorry for the pain this news will cause for our anatomical donors’ families and loved ones, and HMS pledges to engage with them during this deeply distressing time," the school added.