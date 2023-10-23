Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



READY FOR BATTLE – Hamas hostage count rises as Israel surrounds Gaza ahead of expected offensive. Continue reading …



‘IMMEDIATE THREAT’ – McConnell issues urgent warning on China, Russia, Iran as war escalates in the Middle East. Continue reading …

LEAKED AUDIO – Dem congresswoman loses it on her own staff in profanity-laced tirade. Continue reading …

HOUSE DIVIDED – House speaker 'chaos' could benefit Dems as race stretches into new week. Continue reading …

‘BAD BLOOD’ – Taylor Swift parties with QB’s brother charged with sex crimes — and fans are enraged. Continue reading …





SLEEPER CELLS – McCarthy concerned of terror cells in US amid Israel-Hamas war. Continue reading …

‘HOSTILITY’ – Biden officials revolted in response to admin's fossil fuel policy: internal emails. Continue reading …

TICKING CLOCK – Democrat lawmaker seriously considering primary challenge to Biden Continue reading …

KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY – Bernie Sanders funnels eye-popping amount of campaign cash to wife's nonprofit. Continue reading …

‘FAKE NEWS’ – Israeli speaks out after his brother-in-law was killed by Hamas: 'Don't think the media is doing a good job.' Continue reading …

‘DON’T LISTEN TO THE LIES…' – AP journalist's status still in doubt after anti-Israel postings emerge. Continue reading …

BATTLEFIELD HERO – Mother of slain Israeli soldier recounts son's protective nature. Continue reading …

NOT OVER YET – School district vows fight after California judge blocks parental notification policy. Continue reading …

ANGELA MORABITO – Widespread student support of Hamas exposes US higher ed failure. Continue reading …

LEE COHEN – Royals stand strong against Hamas, while BBC had to be shamed into using 'terrorist' label. Continue reading …





‘SIGNIFICANT CHANGE’ – Divide among Democrats on Israel support can have Jewish Americans think twice on 2024 elections: experts. Continue reading …

‘BABY ONE MORE TIME’ – Britney Spears celebrates major milestone in career. Continue reading …

‘BANKRUPTING FAMILIES’ – High cost of dementia is revealed in black and white. Continue reading …

‘NEVER GIVE UP HOPE’ – Woman pardoned by Donald Trump gets second chance as advocate for prisoners. Continue reading …

ANIMAL RESCUE – Alaska Wildlife Troopers came to the aid of two deer found in the frigid waters of Alaska's Inside Passage. See the successful moments!. See video …



DANNY DANON – Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations calls for media vigilance, citing recent Hamas propaganda. See video …

JOEY JONES – The Biden administration has an ideological problem. See video …



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

