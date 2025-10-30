Halloween threat puts kids in danger as drug-laced sweets spook parents, trick-or-treaters: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As children throughout the country plan to don their costumes for another year of Halloween trick-or-treating, authorities are sounding the alarm over drug-laced snacks potentially making their way into kids’ candy bags.

Last week, a Michigan police department issued a warning to parents after an investigation revealed several large bags of candy, chips and other snacks that – at first glance – appeared to be stored in traditional packaging, but were actually laced with THC and psychedelic mushroom products.

"The packaging made these products look like regular, well-known candies and snacks," the Warren Police Department said in a news release. "It is clear that these items were intentionally designed to mimic popular treats which any child would enjoy eating."

The incident is one of many plaguing the country, as law enforcement agencies throughout the United States are issuing warnings to parents to check their children’s candy haul.

Earlier this month, a traffic stop led Florida police to discover brightly colored candy reminiscent of pearlescent gumballs that field tested for fentanyl, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Subsequent testing revealed no presence of narcotics, police said, but the similarity to the deadly synthetic opioid raised concern.

Fentanyl is described as a "powerful synthetic opioid" that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, with the department warning even trace amounts can be fatal.

"As Halloween nears, we urge everyone to take extra precautions," Tony Araujo, police chief for West Palm Beach, said in a news release. "If you believe you or your child may have come into contact with fentanyl in any form, do not touch it and call 911 immediately. Your safety is our top priority, and swift action can save lives."

Candies can be manufactured to appear like commonly purchased store-bought treats – a common tactic used by traffickers to appeal to children and young adults while also driving addiction, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The trend is a point of concern for medical professionals across the country, said Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist who treats children and teenagers.

"Although it is a responsible attempt by [authorities] to warn families of the danger of Halloween candies being laced with drugs, the likelihood of kids and parents being able to recognize the dangerous ones is slim," Lieberman told Fox News Digital.

"Even the police were having trouble distinguishing between the fake from the real, so kids would certainly have trouble too."

Incidents involving children ingesting illicit substances disguised as candy have made headlines over the years.

In April, a New York public school teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after accidentally giving two students THC gummies, according to WKBW.

The unnamed teacher allegedly offered what appeared to be a bag of Sour Patch Kids candy to two students during swim class, the outlet reported. The package reportedly looked nearly identical to the authentic treat, except a small label indicating the gummies contained 500 milligrams of THC.

One student reported feeling sick after eating the gummy, and both students were transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to WKBW.

A similar incident unfolded at a Pennsylvania school in 2022, after six middle school students were hospitalized after consuming mystery drug-laced edibles, according to the Centre Daily Times.

The six children reportedly all "experienced severe sickness within minutes of each other," and were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment, the outlet reported.

The South Allegheny County School District and Buffalo Public Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"The problem is there are people out there who are envious of childhood, envious of kids having fun, people who are just angry at their neighbors," Lieberman said. "[They] want to try to hurt people by putting drugs in the candy. It’s a real risk."

As families take to the streets to celebrate Halloween night, Lieberman and various law enforcement agencies are imploring parents to prioritize safety when it comes to their kids’ trick-or-treating experience.

Caregivers should carefully inspect all candy before allowing their children to enjoy them, while also throwing out any unwrapped or homemade items, according to the Warren Police Department.

Additionally, parents should speak with their children about not eating any candy until an adult has a chance to ensure everything is safe, police said.

"[Kids] get excited by the kinds of candy that they get," Lieberman told Fox News Digital. "I mean, it's very difficult to expect a child to [not eat their candy]. But of course, parents should be parents. They have the responsibility to be parents and to really make a firm rule about that."

Lieberman also cautions parents to know the signs of a drug overdose, and look for symptoms such as changes in breathing and heart rate, nausea or unusual behavior from their child.

She hopes that by raising awareness, communities can continue to partake in the festivities, while making sure everyone stays safe.

"Trick-or-treating is a fun experience, and it’s sad to have to put a damper on it," Lieberman said. "But it’s important to keep the tradition of Halloween and trick-or-treating alive, because it’s a fun night for kids, families and communities."