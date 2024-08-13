Millions of illicit cannabis packages disguised as children's candy seized in California

A recent operation in California uncovered more than 2.2 million pieces of fake cannabis packaging that officials say was being used to sidestep the state’s legal cannabis requirements.

In a press release, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced a recent sting operation in the Los Angeles Toy District led to the seizure of over 2 million cannabis packages illegally marked with a forged California seal, undermining the safety and integrity of the state’s regulated cannabis industry.

Officials said most of the illegal packaging was designed to mimic popular food and candy items that could appeal to children.

"California is committed to supporting our safe and legal cannabis market. We will not tolerate criminal activity that undermines the legal market, especially when it puts children at risk. This successful operation in the Toy District reinforces our commitment and sends a clear warning to criminals choosing to operate outside the safer legal industry," Newsom said in a statement issued to Fox News.

The sting operation focused on 11 storefronts in the Toy District of Los Angeles, where numerous businesses were manufacturing and selling bulk packaging used in the illicit cannabis market to deceive customers and thwart state safety and quality regulations, officials said.

"The operation in the Toy District represents an important new direction by the Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce to disrupt unlicensed cannabis sales. Illegal packaging is dangerous to consumers, especially when it is ripping off well-known brands that are attractive to children, and needs to be removed from the marketplace," said Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) Director Nicole Elliott.

The task force also recently announced it had seized more than $120 million in illegal cannabis since January.

"The legal cannabis market brings billions of dollars to our state’s economy, helping to sustain California’s position as the fifth-largest economy in the world," said Newsom.

In recent months, the task force conducted operations in 11 California counties, including Mendocino, Tuolumne, Shasta, Orange, Kern, Alameda, Yuba, Trinity, Los Angeles, Butte and Humboldt, FOX 58 Bakersfield reported.

"We will not tolerate illegal operations that threaten our economy and the health and well-being of California communities," Newsom said.