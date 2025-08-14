Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York

Guatemalan national freed without bail in THC gummies case that sent 12 middle-schoolers to the hospital

Judge ordered release despite prosecutor concerns about flight risk in William Floyd Middle School case

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Jennifer Johnson Fox News
A Guatemalan national was released on his own recognizance Thursday after allegedly selling tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) gummies that caused the hospitalization of a dozen New York middle-schoolers in March.

Wilmer Castillo Garcia, 22, is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after 12 students from William Floyd Middle School were brought to Peconic Bay Hospital on the same day, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

The children became ill after eating gummies laced with THC, a compound found in cannabis that is known for causing a high or euphoric effect. The candies were traced to an Instagram account, which led investigators to Castillo Garcia, Tierney said.

candy

Some THC-infused candy packaging can appear similar to popular name-brand candy. (The North Carolina Secretary of State)

KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA INDICTED ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHARGES, ORDERED TO APPEAR BEFORE JUDGE IN NASHVILLE

Castillo Garcia was also indicted on two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, and other related charges, after he allegedly sold cocaine and marijuana to an undercover officer on two separate occasions. He pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Matthew Tuohy, who is representing Castillo Garcia, told Fox News Digital they are working with the district attorney's office to come up with a resolution to the case.

"My client has had a very, very tough upbringing," Tuohy said. "He's basically been on his own. He has family here now that is helping him, and I'm trying to get him on the right path to resolve this the best way we can."

Marijuana-infused sour gummy bear candies (L) are shown next to regular ones at right in a photo illustration in Golden, Colorado October 17, 2014.

A dozen middle school students reportedly ate THC-laced gummies and became ill, officials said. (Reuters)

FEDERAL JUDGE DENIES DETENTION FOR ALLEGED MS-13 GANG MEMBER KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA

Though Castillo Garcia is charged with a total of four felonies and two misdemeanors, Judge Anthony Senft Jr. ordered him to be released on his own recognizance, as his charges are considered non-bail-eligible under current New York state law.

"This is yet another example of how New York’s bail laws are broken," Tierney wrote in a statement. "We cannot even ask for reasonable security on a foreign national who allegedly provided THC gummies that sickened middle-schoolers to ensure he faces justice."

Prosecutors cannot ask for bail, and judges are unable to set an amount, despite the fact that Castillo Garcia is alleged to be a foreign national with connections and the ability to flee the jurisdiction to evade prosecution, according to Tierney.

doritos

Certain companies sell THC-infused snacks that mimic the packaging from well-known name brands. (Federal Trade Commission)

KNIFE-WIELDING ILLEGAL MIGRANT ACCUSED OF THREATENING US ATTORNEY ON ALBANY, NY STREETS

When asked about his client's release, Tuohy said Castillo Garcia is not a flight risk.

"He hired an attorney, he was present in court at his own volition, and he showed he's not a risk of flight," Tuohy said. "These are drug cases, not violent cases, so they're not bail-eligible. At the same time, I don't think there was an intent to harm anybody, on anybody's part. It's an unfortunate situation, and we're going to do the best we can to resolve it in the best possible way."

Castillo Garcia is due back in court Sept. 2 and faces up to nine years in prison if convicted of the top count.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.
