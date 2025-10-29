Drug-laced candy disguised as kids’ treats fuels new Halloween safety warning for parents: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Halloween right around the corner, officials across the country are warning parents to keep an eye on their children’s treats as counterfeit candy containing recreational drugs are becoming harder to spot.

The warning comes after authorities in Michigan discovered counterfeit candy and snacks containing THC and hallucinogenic mushroom products while carrying out a search warrant at a home last week, according to the Warren Police Department.

The nefarious treats were packaged in wrappers that were nearly identical to the authentic product, police said.

"Our investigation revealed that certain candies and snacks were deliberately made to look like everyday treats, but actually contained dangerous substances such as THC and psilocybin mushrooms," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a statement. "We’re grateful to have removed these items before they could fall into the hands of children."

THC is a psychoactive hemp derivative that is commonly found in marijuana and has a psychoactive effect when consumed, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

While the legality and regulation of THC products varies on a state-by-state basis, some states have reportedly banned items that are packaged similarly to candy.

In 2023, Arkansas enacted a law banning the sale of certain "hemp-derived products" sold in packaging that resembles traditional candy. However, since the law began being enforced in July, many products have remained on gas station shelves throughout the state, according to KATV.

"They banned it because it really was the Wild West," Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, told the outlet. "I mean, these were unregulated products. You don't know what's in it. You don't know where it's manufactured. If you're taking them at their word that the packaging is actually what's in it, then you're taking a massive gamble with your health and potentially your life or the life of a child."

As children of all ages take to the streets this week for another year of trick-or-treating, authorities are asking parents to throw out any candy that is unwrapped or appears to have been opened, look for unusual packaging or odors that suggest the item has been tampered with, and inspect all treats before giving them to their child.

Parents are also urged to remind their children to not eat any treats until a parent or caregiver can look them over, according to the Warren Police Department.

"This serves as an important reminder for families to carefully inspect all Halloween treats and to prioritize safety this season," Hawkins said.

The Warren Police Department and DEA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.